Comedies Zapped and Porters to return to TV channel Dave

Showbiz | Published:

Zapped stars James Buckley while Porters features Ed Easton.

Inbetweeners star James Buckley will return to our screens for a third series of Zapped, TV channel Dave has said (Ian West/PA)

TV channel Dave has announced comedies Zapped and Porters will return to our screens.

Zapped stars The Inbetweeners’ James Buckley as an office worker transported to a fantastical land and will return for a third series.

Porters, which follows wannabe doctor Ed Easton at St Etheldreda’s hospital, has been commissioned for a full series.

Comedy Zapped, starring James Buckley, will return to our screens later this year, TV channel Dave has announced (Isabel Infantes/PA)
UKTV senior commissioning editor Pete Thornton said: “Zapped has now established itself as one of Dave’s most popular programmes, and I’m absolutely delighted to be returning to Munty for another series of dazzling comic invention, care of the creative heavyweights at Black Dog and Baby Cow, complimented by our incredibly talented cast.

Ed Easton will return to our screens in the comedy Porters on TV channel Dave, it has been announced (Ian West/PA)
“The first three episodes set out the show’s credentials as a highly original comic creation and we’re very much looking forward to witnessing the cast’s further adventures via the fertile imagination of one of the UK’s most successful and prolific writers of recent years.”

Zapped series three and Porters’ full run following last year’s three-part pilot will air on Dave later in 2018.

