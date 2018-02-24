Menu

Reese Witherspoon teases Ellen DeGeneres over best friend rivalry with Oprah

Witherspoon and DeGeneres previously staged a mini feud about the friendship.

Reese Witherspoon has teased Ellen DeGeneres over their best friend rivalry with Oprah Winfrey.

The pair have been jokingly arguing about which of them is better friends with the media mogul.

Now Big Little Lies actress Witherspoon has posted an image of Winfrey with her arm around her at Disneyland.

“A day at Disneyland is best spent with your BFF! Had a great time”, she wrote on Twitter.

“Oprah! Sorry you couldn’t make it to The Ellen Show,” she quipped.

DeGeneres and Witherspoon previously staged a mini feud on DeGeneres’ US talk show.

And Winfrey had joked on the show: “Why can’t we all just be best friends?”

