Heston Blumenthal is a father again aged 51

Showbiz | Published:

Porridge – minus the snails – could be back on the menu at home.

Heston Blumenthal (David Jenson/PA)

Heston Blumenthal has become a father again at the age of 51.

The celebrity chef has three older children with his ex-wife Zanna.

It has emerged that his fourth child, with French estate agent Stephanie Gouveia, was born towards the end of last year.

The maverick chef, known for serving up unusual dishes such as snail porridge, and Zanna divorced in April last year after more than 25 years of marriage.

They had been separated since 2011.

After their separation, Blumenthal dated US food writer Suzanne Pirret.

The chef’s spokeswoman said: “I can confirm Heston and Stephanie have had a child.”

She said there would be no further comment.

