Victoria Beckham injured with ‘small stress fracture’
The fashion designer was pictured hobbling on crutches and with a protective boot on her left foot.
Victoria Beckham has thanked fans for their support as she said she sustained a “small stress fracture”.
The former Spice Girl posted an image to Instagram on Friday of her hobbling on crutches and with a protective boot on her left foot.
“Thank you for all the lovely messages, a small stress fracture, just needs some rest! #itsnotideal,” she wrote.
