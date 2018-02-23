Menu

Advertising

Victoria Beckham injured with ‘small stress fracture’

Showbiz | Published:

The fashion designer was pictured hobbling on crutches and with a protective boot on her left foot.

Victoria Beckham shared a photo of herself on crutches (Ian West/PA)

Victoria Beckham has thanked fans for their support as she said she sustained a “small stress fracture”.

The former Spice Girl posted an image to Instagram on Friday of her hobbling on crutches and with a protective boot on her left foot.

“Thank you for all the lovely messages, a small stress fracture, just needs some rest! #itsnotideal,” she wrote.

Showbiz

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News