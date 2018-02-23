Travis Scott, Kate Nash and The Kooks join Reading and Leeds line-up

American rapper Travis Scott, singer Kate Nash and rock bands Slaves, The Vaccines, The Kooks and The Horrors have been added to the Reading and Leeds festivals line-up.

They join confirmed headliners Kendrick Lamar, Fall Out Boy, Kings Of Leon and Panic! At The Disco at the music event, which takes place over the August bank holiday weekend.

Other newly announced acts include Pendulum, Don Broco, Krept & Konan, Deaf Havana, Fickle Friends and Milk Teeth.

More names added to #RandL18 ???Your line up so far ?? https://t.co/hhMzZGpTl7 pic.twitter.com/q95frneoHp — Reading & Leeds Fest (@OfficialRandL) February 23, 2018

Scott, who recently welcomed his first child with reality TV star Kylie Jenner, joins the festival’s growing urban slant, along with hip hop star and first-time headliner Lamar and South London rap duo Krept & Konan.

Other confirmed performers for the music event include Wolf Alice, Post Malone, Dua Lipa, Sigrid, Sum 41, Skepta, The Courteeners and The Wombats.

The festival was previously criticised by fans for its line-up, with many confused over the addition of pop acts such as singer Dua Lipa.

There was also an outcry from those who were disappointed to not see Arctic Monkeys on the bill, and others described the line-up as “incredibly underwhelming”.

The new bands announced for Reading + Leeds are stellar ?? Vaccines, Fickle Friends, Pendulum and the Kooks yes! — Matt (@MattStrudwick47) February 23, 2018

However, many have expressed their excitement at the new acts added to the bill, with one writing on Twitter: “The new bands announced for Reading + Leeds are stellar, Vaccines, Fickle Friends, Pendulum and the Kooks yes!”

Reading and Leeds crawling some points back announcing Travis Scott and Slaves — reilly (@LiamReilly15) February 23, 2018

Another said the festival was “crawling some points back announcing Travis Scott and Slaves”, while one wrote: “READING AND LEEDS IS SAVED.”

READING AND LEEDS IS SAVED — meg (@nsyncmeg) February 23, 2018

Reading and Leeds takes place at Reading’s Richfield Avenue and Leeds’s Bramham Park from August 24-26.