Mary J Blige to sing Mudbound track at Oscars

Mary J Blige, Sufjan Stevens and Common are among the musicians who will perform at the Oscars this year.

They will perform the tracks nominated in the best original song category.

Blige will perform Mighty River from Mudbound, the song she co-wrote with Raphael Saadiq and Taura Stinson.

I am so excited you all can experience this film withme! @Mudbound is now streaming on @Netflix. #Mudbound pic.twitter.com/YIDj9SyRER — Mary J. Blige (@maryjblige) November 17, 2017

The singer is also nominated in the best supporting actress category for her role in the film and is the first person to be nominated for both a performance and original song in the same year.

Stevens will perform his song Mystery Of Love, written for Call Me By Your Name, while Common will perform with Andra Day on Stand Up For Something from the film Marshall, a track he wrote with Diane Warren.

Gael García Bernal, Natalie LaFourcade and Miguel will perform Remember Me from Coco, while The Greatest Showman star Keala Settle will sing the film’s track This Is Me.

Sing it! To celebrate the songwriting success of @PasekandPaul, @KealaSettle poured her heart into The #GreatestShowman’s “This Is Me” this weekend.⁰ ?via @brittanylkaplan pic.twitter.com/39SlfrqZxq — The Greatest Showman (@GreatestShowman) February 20, 2018

Show producers Michael De Luca and Jennifer Todd said: “We’re excited to have these talented artists showcase the powerful contribution music makes to film-making.

“It’s a privilege to welcome them to the 90th Oscars stage.”

The Oscars will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on March 4.