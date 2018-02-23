Menu

Advertising

Katie Holmes and James Van Der Beek beam in Dawson’s Creek throwback pic

Showbiz | Published:

The actors look remarkably fresh-faced in the flashback photo.

Katie Holmes and James Van Der Beek beam in Dawson’s Creek throwback (Myung Jung Kim/PA)

Katie Holmes has shared a throwback picture from the filming of the first ever Dawson’s Creek episode.

In the picture, taken more than 20 years ago, Holmes poses with former co-star James Van Der Beek and the programme’s creator Kevin Williamson.

The 39-year-old actress, who rose to fame in the teen drama series playing Joey Potter, said she is “forever grateful” to the programme.

The series, which saw Van Der Beek play lead character Dawson Leery, debuted in January 1998 and ran until May 2003.

Dawson’s Creek also starred Michelle Williams and Joshua Jackson as Jen Lindley and Pacey Witter respectively, and Mary-Margaret Humes as Dawson’s mother Gail.

Van Der Beek, 40, also shared a throwback shot on his Instagram page, taken years before he found fame on the US series.

Mom, I’m a thespian… #tbt ‘92

A post shared by James Van Der Beek (@vanderjames) on

Van Der Beek wrote: “Mom, I’m a thespian… #tbt ‘92.”

Showbiz

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News