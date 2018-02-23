Katie Holmes and James Van Der Beek beam in Dawson’s Creek throwback pic

Katie Holmes has shared a throwback picture from the filming of the first ever Dawson’s Creek episode.

In the picture, taken more than 20 years ago, Holmes poses with former co-star James Van Der Beek and the programme’s creator Kevin Williamson.

The 39-year-old actress, who rose to fame in the teen drama series playing Joey Potter, said she is “forever grateful” to the programme.

The series, which saw Van Der Beek play lead character Dawson Leery, debuted in January 1998 and ran until May 2003.

Dawson’s Creek also starred Michelle Williams and Joshua Jackson as Jen Lindley and Pacey Witter respectively, and Mary-Margaret Humes as Dawson’s mother Gail.

Van Der Beek, 40, also shared a throwback shot on his Instagram page, taken years before he found fame on the US series.

Van Der Beek wrote: “Mom, I’m a thespian… #tbt ‘92.”