James Van Der Beek’s wife expecting fifth child
The actor joked that some people might think he and his wife might be ‘out of our minds’.
Actor James Van Der Beek has announced his wife is expecting their fifth child.
The 40-year-old former Dawson’s Creek actor announced on social media on Friday that his wife Kimberly is pregnant.
Van Der Beek said some might think they are “out of our minds” for making another addition to their family.
“Which we might very well be,” he said, but added that he could not be more excited or “in awe of” the woman he married in 2010.
