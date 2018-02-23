Advertising
Emily Ratajkowski announces marriage
The model, 26, announced she had wed Sebastian Bear-McClard on Instagram.
Model Emily Ratajkowski has announced she has married.
The 26-year-old posed with new husband Sebastian Bear-McClard in the announcement made on Instagram on Friday.
The London-born model, who has also worked as an actress, found fame when she danced topless in the video for Robin Thicke’s 2013 single Blurred Lines.
