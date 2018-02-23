Menu

Advertising

Emily Ratajkowski announces marriage

Showbiz | Published:

The model, 26, announced she had wed Sebastian Bear-McClard on Instagram.

Emily Ratajkowski announced her marriage on social media (Aurore Marechal/PA)

Model Emily Ratajkowski has announced she has married.

The 26-year-old posed with new husband Sebastian Bear-McClard in the announcement made on Instagram on Friday.

?ny?

A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on

The London-born model, who has also worked as an actress, found fame when she danced topless in the video for Robin Thicke’s 2013 single Blurred Lines.

Showbiz

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News