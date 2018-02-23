Claire Foy announces split from husband Stephen Campbell Moore

The Crown star Claire Foy has announced she has split from her husband.

Foy, 33, said she remains “great friends” with actor Stephen Campbell Moore in a statement published in The Sun on Friday.

“We have separated and have been for some time,” she said.

“We do however continue as great friends with the utmost respect for one another.”

Foy with The Crown co-star Matt Smith (Ian West/PA)

The pair worked together in 2011’s Season Of The Witch and they have one child together.

It was announced in October that Foy would step down from the role of Queen Elizabeth II after two seasons in the Netflix show.