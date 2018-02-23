Ben Mitchell actor Harry Reid announces first role after quitting EastEnders

EastEnders star Harry Reid is to make his stage debut in Agatha Christie’s Witness for the Prosecution.

The soap actor, whose character Ben Mitchell left Walford last month, will play Leonard Vole in the new cast of the production.

Reid said he was “thrilled” to take on the role in a post on Instagram, adding: “Please come and support me and the rest of the cast.”

The hit production of Agatha Christie’s classic play – running inside the chamber at London County Hall – places the audience in the thick of the action with some even watching from the jury box.

The new company will begin performances from March 27 with booking taking place until September 2018.