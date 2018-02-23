Menu

BBC review to investigate barriers holding back women at corporation

Showbiz | Published:

The broadcaster wants to have women in half of senior management and on-air roles by 2020.

Two-thirds of the highest-paid stars at the BBC are men (BBC/PA)

The BBC is aiming to become the best place for women to work in the wake of scrutiny over the corporation’s gender pay gap.

Donalda MacKinnon, director of BBC Scotland, is to head up a review investigating what barriers are holding back women at the organisation.

It comes as part of the broadcaster’s attempt to have women in half of senior management and on-air roles by 2020.

BBC pay gap: gender balance among on-air staff (PA Graphics)
Staff are being encouraged to contribute ideas with Ms MacKinnon offering initial recommendations to BBC director-general Lord Tony Hall by the end of June.

Ms MacKinnon said: “We have a bold ambition – we want the BBC to be the best place for women to work.

“Flexible working, jobshares and development programmes already make it easier for some, but by bringing in the very best new ideas from outside as well as inside the BBC, we can do even more and aim for everyone to reach their potential.”

