Rosamund Pike to play Marie Curie in biopic of Nobel Prize winner

Showbiz | Published:

Sam Riley will co-star as Curie’s husband Pierre in Radioactive.

Rosamund Pike (Matt Crossick/PA)

Rosamund Pike is to portray Nobel Prize-winning scientist Marie Curie in a new biopic.

The Gone Girl star will play the groundbreaking chemist and physicist opposite fellow British actor Sam Riley as Curie’s husband Pierre, in Radioactive.

Sam Riley (Ian West/PA)
Aneurin Barnard, Anya Taylor Joy and Simon Russell Beale were also announced as cast members on Thursday with principal photography beginning in Budapest this week.

The film tells the story of Polish-born Curie who in 1893 met fellow scientist Pierre, with the couple changing the face of science forever after discovering radium in 1903.

