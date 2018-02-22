Olympian Claudia Fragapane looking for ‘first ever date’ on Take Me Out

Olympian Claudia Fragapane will be hoping to find her first ever date as she takes part in a Take Me Out special.

The gymnast and former Strictly Come Dancing contestant, 20, will be the first woman in the show’s history to brave the love lift on Saturday night’s episode as the gender roles are reversed to mark its 10th anniversary.

Fragapane revealed to host Paddy McGuinness she had never been on a date before.

This week the girls are coming down the love lift and the boys are in charge of the lights! ?❤️ #TakeMeOut @Chloe_Sims @claudia_frag pic.twitter.com/oLziAgaU2W — Take Me Out (@takemeoutuk) February 20, 2018

“It’s not that I’m picky I just don’t have a lot of time. I’m not looking for a guy that’s super ripped but someone who has an interest in sport,” she said.

“I come from a big Italian family, my dad jokes I’m not allowed a boyfriend until I’m 25.”

She will be joined by Towie star Chloe Sims in the special episode whose cousin Joey Essex makes a cameo appearance to help her get a date.

“I want a rugged, manly man. Essex types are not working for me. I don’t want a chicken and broccoli gym bunny, they do my head in. Make up is my passion but I won’t share it with any bloke,” Sims said.

As well as finding potential matches for Fragapane and Sims, McGuinness will also catch up with some of the show’s success stories over its decade on air.

Seven couples have wed after meeting on the ITV dating programme while three babies have been born.

The 10th Anniversary Special of Take Me Out: Bring On The Boys! airs on Saturday at 6pm on ITV.