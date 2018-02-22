Mark Hamill uses announcement of Walk of Fame star to hit out at Trump

Mark Hamill has hit out at President Donald Trump as the Star Wars actor confirmed he will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

He will receive the 2,630th star on the Hollywood Boulevard next month, more than four decades after he made his name as Luke Skywalker.

Confirming the news, Hamill wrote on Twitter: “Can’t say this is a dream come true because I was never foolish enough to think something like this could ever happen.”

Referencing President Trump’s star for his work on The Apprentice, he added: “When part of me doubts I deserve such an honor, I remind myself that someone got a ‘Star’ for just one crappy reality show.”

The tycoon-turned-politician received the 2,327th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2007 for his work on the American version of The Apprentice.

It was repeatedly targeted in the months before the US election following his controversial comments about banning Muslims from entering the US and building a wall on the US-Mexico border.

In July 2016, a British artist known as Plastic Jesus installed a mini-wall around Mr Trump’s star, topped with razor wire, miniature US flags and Keep Out signs.

Another man, James Lambert Otis, was filmed attacking the star with a pickaxe and a sledgehammer, two weeks before Mr Trump won the US presidential election in November 2016.

He was sentenced to three years of formal probation and ordered to pay 3,700 dollars (£2,965) to the Hollywood Historic Trust and 700 dollars (£561) to the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, which manages the Walk of Fame.