Meghan Trainor announces engagement to Daryl Sabara

Singer Meghan Trainor has shared the news of her engagement with a touching Instagram video.

The Dear Future Husband star paid tribute to her fiance, Spy Kids actor Daryl Sabara, for “making all my dreams come true” when he surprised her on her 24th birthday with a romantic proposal under a tunnel of Christmas lights.

Posting a video of the crucial moment over Twitter, she wrote: “I SAID YESSSS!!!!

“I’m still in shock. I’ve never been this happy! Thank you Daryl, my family and friends for making me feel like a real princess…and thank you @ryan.trainor for this amazing video that I’m gonna watch over and over again.”

The clip sees her burst into tears as Sabara pops the question, before being congratulated by a crowd of loved ones.

Her husband-to-be also posted the video on Instragram with the caption: “Happy birthday to my soulmate. Thank you for changing my life forever and thank you for saying yes! You are the most beautiful fiancee in the world. I love you.”

Her post came shortly after she shared a selfie of the pair before going out, describing him as her “soulmate”.

Advertising

Soulmate ❤️ A post shared by Meghan Trainor (@meghan_trainor) on Dec 21, 2017 at 9:44pm PST

I’m so happy it’s you @darylsabara I knew it from the moment I met you❤️ https://t.co/7JzXQzA0PU — Meghan Trainor (@Meghan_Trainor) December 23, 2017

Among the wave of fans sending their warm wishes, singer Mario Jose posted in reply: “WOW WOW WOW! I LOVE YOU! Congrats, you guys!”

WOW WOW WOW! I LOVE YOU! Congrats, you guys! ?❤️❌? — ⓜⓐⓡⓘⓞ ⓙⓞⓢⓔ (@HeyItsMarioJose) December 23, 2017

Advertising

Another added: “Congrats to you both! Best wishes for a lifetime of continued happiness.”

Congrats to you both! Best wishes for a lifetime of continued happiness. <3 — Ginger Voight (@GingerVoight) December 23, 2017

One thrilled fan wrote: “OMG MEGHAN CONGRATULATIONS IM SO HAPPY THATS SO BEAUTIFUL.”

OMG MEGHAN CONGRATULATIONS IM SO HAPPY ❤️❤️ THATS SO BEAUTIFUL ??? — edwins lane is closed . (@festivedwin) December 23, 2017

Trainor confirmed her relationship with the 25-year-old over Instagram last year.