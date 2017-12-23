Menu

Advertising

Mariah Carey ready to ‘take two’ on New Year’s Eve performance disaster

Showbiz | Published:

The singer plans to make a comeback at this year’s famous event.

Mariah Carey will play the Manchester Arena (PA)

Singer Mariah Carey is ready to “take two” following her disastrous New Year’s Eve performance last year.

The singer confirmed she will be returning to perform at the famous Dick Clark’s Rockin’ Eve event this year after a series of technical glitches marred her show last year.

The All I Want For Christmas Is You star, 47, shared a poster of the event on Instagram with the caption: “Take 2. #RockinEve #NYE.”

Take 2. #RockinEve #NYE ??

A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on

But she also commented on Instagram: “S*** happens… Have a happy and healthy new year everybody! Here’s to making more headlines in 2017.”

Another added: “Yasss Mariah go tf off! I commend you for doing this and not letting last years issue defeat you and get the best of you, can’t wait to see you slay this performance!”

Showbiz

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News