Mariah Carey ready to ‘take two’ on New Year’s Eve performance disaster

Singer Mariah Carey is ready to “take two” following her disastrous New Year’s Eve performance last year.

The singer confirmed she will be returning to perform at the famous Dick Clark’s Rockin’ Eve event this year after a series of technical glitches marred her show last year.

The All I Want For Christmas Is You star, 47, shared a poster of the event on Instagram with the caption: “Take 2. #RockinEve #NYE.”

But she also commented on Instagram: “S*** happens… Have a happy and healthy new year everybody! Here’s to making more headlines in 2017.”

Another added: “Yasss Mariah go tf off! I commend you for doing this and not letting last years issue defeat you and get the best of you, can’t wait to see you slay this performance!”