Brendan Cole pays tribute to Duchess of Cornwall with adorable dance floor snap

Strictly Come Dancing star Brendan Cole has paid tribute to his latest dance partner, Camilla Parker Bowles, with a heart-warming Instagram post.

The professional dancer shared a candid moment from filming part of the dance contest’s 2017 Christmas special at Buckingham Palace in aid of the National Osteoporosis Society (NOS).

“I love this,” he wrote. “(I) asked the delightful Duchess of Cornwall if it was ok to ask her, to ask her to dance? Luckily she said yes to both.

His special royal engagement comes weeks after Cole was eliminated from this year’s series with partner, newsreader Charlotte Hawkins.

The official Strictly Twitter account also shared some snaps from the day – including one of the Duchess taking to the dance floor with show judge Craig Revel Horwood.

Our #Strictly Christmas stars join HRH The Duchess of Cornwall for a festive charity tea dance at Buckingham Palace! 6.30pm Christmas Day, @BBCOne. ??? pic.twitter.com/pK07Qr1XbD — BBC Strictly✨ (@bbcstrictly) December 23, 2017

Just days after this year’s competition finale – which saw soap star Joe McFadden and partner Katya Jones take home the Glitterball trophy – stars in attendance also included head judge Shirley Ballas and presenter Tess Daly.

Oti Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Pasha Kovalev were among the show’s professional dancers, along with former celebrity contestants Judy Murray and Robbie Savage.