Georgia Toffolo rules out political career as she lands This Morning gig

I’m A Celebrity champion Georgia Toffolo has ruled out a career in politics as she joined the team of This Morning.

On Friday the TV star, 23, announced she would be part of the ITV daytime programme starting in January.

The Queen of the Jungle is an outspoken Conservative Party supporter but rejected rumours she would become a politician during an appearance on Channel 4’s The Last Leg.

We're so excited that @ToffTalks is joining the TM family! Stay tuned in the new year to find out exactly what she's been up to ? pic.twitter.com/trQohZavBJ — This Morning? (@thismorning) December 22, 2017

She said: “Everything that politicians say gets taken out of context so I don’t think it’s a job for me, no.”

However she did back fellow I’m A Celeb campmate and former MEP Stanley Johnson for the role of Prime Minister.

Asked who she wanted in Downing Street next year, Toffolo said: “I hope it’s my friend Stanley Johnson.”

“I completely adore him,” she added.

Earlier on Friday, the Made In Chelsea star had appeared in a snowy video from Switzerland during This Morning as they announced her as the latest member of the presenting team.

She told viewers: “Hi everyone. From the heat of the jungle to the cold slopes of Switzerland, I just wanted to wish you all a really, really happy Christmas and share with you some exciting news.

“From January I am going to be joining the This Morning family and I am so so happy to be part of the team. You will be able to find out in the new year what I have been up to here.”

Rylan Clark-Neal, who is taking a break from the show, said: “Out with the old and in with the new.”