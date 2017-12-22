Carla Connor’s return to Corrie heralded as an ‘early Christmas present’

Carla Connor returned to Coronation Street on Friday night as part of a desperate plan to save the knicker factory.

The fiery former Underworld boss (Alison King) was back on the cobbles to help half-brother Aidan Connor (Shayne Ward) keep the business afloat.

She's back!! Will Carla be able to help Aidan in his time of need? Don't miss the next episode in half an hour! #Corrie #Carla #CarlasBack #CarlaConnor pic.twitter.com/hGyJ8eVJb4 — Coronation Street (@itvcorrie) December 22, 2017

King quit Weatherfield after a decade in May 2016 to spend more time with her daughter as her character opted for a new life in Devon following a tempestuous reign at Underworld.

Aidan has fallen on hard times, and he called his sister, telling her she was his “last hope”.

Carla then made her long-awaited returning appearance, with the line: “Oh brother dearest, it’s taken you all this time to realise that.”

The “Queen’s” return was heralded by viewers on social media.

@Kady_Atherton12 tweeted: “Who needs Christmas when you have @itvcorrie giving you the best Christmas gift you could have ever wanted returning Carla Connor to the street.”

@ccfans wrote: “LIFE IS AMAZING AGAIN NOW THE QUEEN HAS RETURNED.”

@SophieMet82 posted: “Welcome back #carlaconnor you have no idea how much I have missed you.”

@DaniBurley tweeted: “The Queen of the Street is back!”

Earlier this year, King said returning to the role was like “pulling on an old sock or an old pair of stiletto boots”.

She said: “She’s a bit more relaxed for the Christmas episodes but other than that she’s still the classic Carla of old.

“The heels are a touch lower though, after months not having to wear the heels I didn’t want to be tottering around the cobbles in heels quite as high as I used to.”

King revealed she rejected shows such as Strictly Come Dancing during her time off and was motivated to return following the appointment of Kate Oates as producer of the ITV soap.

:: Corrie returns on Christmas Day.