Advertising
Everything you need to know about Hamilton ahead of opening night
The show tells the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton
As the Tony-award winning musical Hamilton – about one of America’s Founding Fathers – opens in the West End, here are some of the things to know about the show.
You don’t need to know about US history, or even who Alexander Hamilton was
Hamilton was the US’s first Treasury Secretary but also an adulterer and a revolutionary – and the show gives insight into his private life as well as his professional achievements.
The show does not just use hip hop and rap
While characters take on the rapping styles of different performers – notably Hamilton as Rakim and Hercules Mulligan as Busta Rhymes – there are also tributes to Les Miserables, The Last Five Years and Company.
There are digs at the British
Advertising
Miranda has said he is interested to see if the gags play differently in London.
Hamilton is a ticketless show
Advertising
When the payment card is swiped, audiences members will be given a print out with their seating information on it.
This means tickets cannot be given away or sold because the named cardholder must be present.
You can still get tickets
There is also a lottery for every show on the Hamilton app, allowing lucky winners to buy two tickets for just £10 each and a limited number of premium tickets will also be released online at 12pm every Monday for all of the following week’s performances.
Get there early
The ticketless system means there can be queues to get in to the theatre.
The Hamilton website and Ticketmaster advise arriving one hour before showtime and the wait to buy merchandise can be even longer.
Hamilton opens at the Victoria Palace Theatre on December 21.
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.