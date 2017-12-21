Everything you need to know about Hamilton ahead of opening night

As the Tony-award winning musical Hamilton – about one of America’s Founding Fathers – opens in the West End, here are some of the things to know about the show.

You don’t need to know about US history, or even who Alexander Hamilton was

Jamael Westman as Alexander Hamilton (Matthew Murphy)

Hamilton was the US’s first Treasury Secretary but also an adulterer and a revolutionary – and the show gives insight into his private life as well as his professional achievements.

The show does not just use hip hop and rap

Giles Terera as Aaron Burr (Matthew Murphy)

While characters take on the rapping styles of different performers – notably Hamilton as Rakim and Hercules Mulligan as Busta Rhymes – there are also tributes to Les Miserables, The Last Five Years and Company.

There are digs at the British

Advertising

Michael Jibson as King George (Matthew Murphy)

Miranda has said he is interested to see if the gags play differently in London.

Hamilton is a ticketless show

Jamael Westman (centre) as Alexander Hamilton (Matthew Murphy)

Advertising

When the payment card is swiped, audiences members will be given a print out with their seating information on it.

This means tickets cannot be given away or sold because the named cardholder must be present.

You can still get tickets

Rachelle Ann Go, Rachel John and Christine Allado as the Schuyler sisters Eliza, Angelica and Peggy (Matthew Murphy)

There is also a lottery for every show on the Hamilton app, allowing lucky winners to buy two tickets for just £10 each and a limited number of premium tickets will also be released online at 12pm every Monday for all of the following week’s performances.

Get there early

(Matthew Murphy)

The ticketless system means there can be queues to get in to the theatre.

The Hamilton website and Ticketmaster advise arriving one hour before showtime and the wait to buy merchandise can be even longer.

Hamilton opens at the Victoria Palace Theatre on December 21.