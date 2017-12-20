You’ve got to be one of the lads in kitchen, says female MasterChef contestant

The last woman standing in MasterChef: The Professionals has said “you’ve just got to be… one of the lads” to fit into the male-dominated cheffing world.

Louisa Ellis spoke as she made it into the final of the cooking competition, alongside Craig Johnston and Steven Lickley.

The 22-year-old told the Press Association: “I’m really proud of being the last woman, there wasn’t a great deal of applicants to the show but hopefully from this more females in the future will apply for it and take more of a risk.”

When asked how she found working in a male-dominated environment, she added: “You’ve just got to fit in and be one of the lads in the kitchen, that’s just how it is.”

Lickley told the Press Association: “It’s something that I’ve never felt before, it’s an incredible feeling of pride and just feeling that you’ve done the best you can, it’s just an amazing feeling.

“It’s hard to describe, it’s hard to put into words.”

In Thursday’s final the chefs have just one challenge: to cook their best possible three-course meal for the judges.

Advertising

Monica Galetti, Marcus Wareing and Gregg Wallace will decide who will become the champion based on the starter, main course and dessert they are served.

The final three contestants have been chosen (BBC/PA)

She said: “I’m really proud of myself because I’m still young and I’m still learning, and I’ve taken so much away from the experience with me.”

Johnston, also 22, said he was “shocked” to make it through to the final.

Advertising

He said: “Cooking for the judges is always nerve-racking, you’ve got some amazing chefs eating your food right in front of you.

“It’s always going to be daunting but any feedback is great, even if it’s a negative, you build from that.”

Have you picked your champion yet? ⏰? Finals Week continues tomorrow night at 8pm. #MasterChefUK pic.twitter.com/XPLtGwnSWn — MasterChef UK ? (@MasterChefUK) December 19, 2017

Lickley, 26, agreed, adding: “I want to say you kind of get used to it but you don’t, because each dish is different so you don’t know what they’re going to think when they try it so you are always nervous and on edge.”

MasterChef: The Professionals will air Thursday, 8pm, on BBC Two.