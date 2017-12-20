X Factor’s Grace Davies hits out at ‘Grinch’ who ‘grabbed’ Christmas shopping

X Factor runner-up Grace Davies has hit out at a man who allegedly stole her Christmas shopping while she was on a train.

The singer said the “Grinch” made off with a photo frame and sweets that she had bought for a friend.

Sharing the incident in a furious Tweet, she wrote: “Man on train just ran past me and grabbed one of my shopping bags with part of my friends Christmas present in it!

“Enjoy your photo frame and jelly sweets you Grinch xxxxxxxxx.”

She followed the post with another reading: “My life is literally drama after drama. Someone make a film.”

Davies told the Press Association that the swiped shopping had cost £8 and described the alleged thief as a “silly man”.

Previously a warehouse worker from Blackburn, Davies delighted audiences throughout this year’s ITV contest with her collection of original songs, losing out only to boy band Rak-Su in the finale.

She shared her unfortunate shopping experience shortly after wishing her fans a Merry Christmas as she wrapped up work in London on her upcoming album.

In an emotional Twitter statement full of colourful emojis, she said: “I’ve been super busy these past couple of weeks writing new material for the album! I’ve just finished up in London and I’m about to drive home for Christmas! *cue music*.

“I just wanted to wish everybody a very Merry Christmas, I hope you have the loveliest time. Thank you so much for giving me the best Christmas present I could ever wish for – being a full time musician and having my music out there in the world.

“I love you all loads. Happy tears, always. G c.”

Just hours previously, Davies also told her fans via Twitter how she had discovered that somebody in Indonesia had apparently tried to use her personal bank details at a cash machine, later assuring her followers that the issue had been sorted.