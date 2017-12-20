Advertising
Lin-Manuel Miranda baffled as he’s sent topless Adam Driver Star Wars snap
It was a bizarre series of events, and everybody wants to know: who sent him the picture?
Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda was left baffled – but tickled – when he was mistakenly sent a picture of Adam Driver shirtless in the new Star Wars film.
The US actor, playwright and composer told his two million Twitter followers that he had received a photo of the actor in character as Kylo Ren from the new film, The Last Jedi.
However, it had come from an unknown sender, which added to Miranda’s confusion.
Miranda tweeted, along with the crying-laughing emoji: “Hard to escape Star Wars today. Just got this text.”
He shared a grab of the text message, and underneath the picture of Driver from the film, a message read: “Sorry wrong number.”
In a follow-up tweet, Miranda added: “Seriously how crazy is that.”
A few hours later, the star took to Twitter again and shared an update, writing: “Just got this. Had to reply.”
In a new screengrab from his phone, an additional message had been sent from the anonymous person which said: “Sorry right number.”
Miranda had texted back: “Ha! Merry Christmas and may the force be with you!”
Fans of Miranda were in hysterics over the messages.
One wrote: “Imagine accidentally texting Tony award winning lyrical genius Lin Manuel Miranda a shirtless pic of Kylo Ren and realizing it after he tweets a screenshot. I’d lose my mind.”
Another said: “The right way to respond when you accidentally text Lin-Manuel Miranda.”
