Kat Moon and the Slaters returning to EastEnders

Jessie Wallace has said she is “thrilled” to be returning to EastEnders as Kat Moon next year.

The popular character was left fighting for her life earlier this year in spin-off programme Redwater, which saw Kat and husband Alfie (Shane Richie) head to Ireland to look for her long-lost son.

In the closing scenes of the series, Kat was cut to ribbons by the propeller of a boat she had fallen from, turning the water red with blood, while doctors battled for Alfie’s life in an operating theatre.

But the Walford favourite is alive and will return to Albert Square in spring 2018, although she will not be joined by Alfie.

EastEnders’ executive consultant John Yorke is behind Kat’s return, along with the other members of the Slater family.

Wallace said: “I am thrilled to be returning to EastEnders next year and knowing what John Yorke has in store for the Slaters is incredibly exciting.

“I love Kat and Walford dearly and I cannot wait to get started – watch out Walford, Kat’s coming home.”

Wallace, 46, has played the role of loudmouth Kat on and off since 2000, and was last seen in EastEnders in January 2016 ahead of appearing in Redwater.

Wright, who left the soap in 2013 but has made several return appearances since then, said: “I am delighted the Slater women are to be reunited once more.”

Jean is the mother of EastEnders’ Stacey Slater, played by Lacey Turner, and Wright added: “I have always adored working alongside Lacey, Jessie and Laila and I am looking forward to being reacquainted with everyone at EastEnders again.”

“It’s the one question I’m constantly asked. I can’t wait to see everyone and get stuck back into life in Walford.”

Yorke said: “The Slaters are one of the all-time great families in EastEnders and Albert Square has never felt quite the same since they scattered to different ends of the country, and in some cases beyond.

“It has been a real joy to find a way to bring them back together and we’re incredibly excited about where we are taking them next.

“It won’t just be familiar Slaters either as there are a couple of twists and characters to add fresh spice to an iconic creation.”