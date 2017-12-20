Jenna Coleman reveals weird request from Doctor Who fan

Jenna Coleman left Doctor Who as one of the show’s most popular assistants and it appears her legacy continues.

The actress – who is currently portraying Queen Victoria on ITV – revealed she is still greeted by fans of the sci-fi series and was once asked to autograph an unusual item.

Appearing on The Graham Norton Show, Coleman said: “I’ll be sitting next to someone and they started humming the (Doctor Who) theme tune.

“Most people just ask me ‘Where’s the Doctor?’ But the weirdest thing I have been asked to do is sign someone’s underpants.”

“I politely declined,” she added.

Jenna Coleman and Tom Hughes in Victoria (Gareth Gattrell/ITV/PA)

Asked if her family would be watching her, Coleman said: “I think they thought that this year there was going to be a break – and then Victoria was announced.

“We normally go 50/50 – there is the drunk games room and my grandparents watching the telly. My grandma will always watch me unless something like Wimbledon is on and then I get Sky-plussed.”

Will Smith, Jenna Coleman, Jamie Oliver and Tom Chaplin with Graham Norton (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Asked about his new Netflix series, Bright, Smith described it as Training Day meets Lord Of The Rings.

“It’s really a fun and bizarre action movie. It takes some time to get your head around.”

The Graham Norton Show airs on BBC One on Friday December 22 at 10.40pm.