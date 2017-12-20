Advertising
GBBO’s Selasi teases Liam over ’emotional’ reaction to The Lion King
The two Bake Off stars spent an evening at the ice rink to watch the Disney classic.
Selasi Gbormittah has teased fellow former The Great British Bake Off hopeful Liam Charles for apparently becoming emotional over a production of The Lion King on ice.
Gbormittah sneakily filmed Charles in the audience wiping his eyes and nose with a tissue during the classic upbeat Disney number, Hakuna Matata.
Posting the video on Twitter, he joked: “OH DEAR! @LiamcBakes it’s cool bro! I am here for you. Such an emotional story #DisneyOnIce #LionKing #HakunaMatata #Mantra @DisneyOnIce.”
Gbormittah also panned the camera around to the costumed characters in the rink and then onto himself, stifling a giggle.
An unofficial Twitter account for the young baker, who became a fan favourite in this year’s Bake Off series for his creative bakes and witty responses to discerning judge Paul Hollywood, quickly responded: “I can’t deal. I have the worst cold ok. It’s war.”
But whether Charles was suffering from an emotional overload or winter illness, fans could not resist joining in on the joke.
“Me when I watch Disney,” quipped one, while another added: “I’d cry too if I’m honest.”
Another added simply: “What an absolute gem.”
Gbormittah will return to the Bake Off tent on Christmas Day for a festive special of the hit baking contest on Channel 4.
