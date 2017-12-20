Eva Longoria expecting her first child

Actress Eva Longoria is pregnant with her first child, according to reports.

America’s People Magazine said a representative for the star confirmed the news.

The magazine added that the former Desperate Housewives actress, who is married to businessman Jose Baston, is expecting a boy.

She previously had to bat away rumours that she was expecting a child, after pictures emerged of her looking “fat”.

In a Snapchat video in April, Longoria said: “So, I saw some pictures of myself really fat on a boat. I have to tell you, all I did was eat cheese. I ate cheese!”

Her publicist has been contacted for comment.