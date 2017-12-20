Advertising
Eva Longoria expecting her first child
Reports suggest that she is four months pregnant.
Actress Eva Longoria is pregnant with her first child, according to reports.
America’s People Magazine said a representative for the star confirmed the news.
The magazine added that the former Desperate Housewives actress, who is married to businessman Jose Baston, is expecting a boy.
She previously had to bat away rumours that she was expecting a child, after pictures emerged of her looking “fat”.
In a Snapchat video in April, Longoria said: “So, I saw some pictures of myself really fat on a boat. I have to tell you, all I did was eat cheese. I ate cheese!”
Her publicist has been contacted for comment.
