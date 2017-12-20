Davina McCall reveals remarkably toned physique at 50

Davina McCall joked about showing off her “underboob” as she stunned her fans with her incredibly lean physique in a new picture.

The TV star and fitness enthusiast revealed her rippling abs and toned legs while wearing a bikini in a photo posted on Instagram.

The 50-year-old had previously given her 750,000 followers an insight into the preparation for her forthcoming new fitness DVD in a behind-the-scenes video, and showed the fruits of her labour in the snap, proving that she is her own best advertisement.

“I was a brownie, it was there that I learned ‘be prepared'”

McCall will drop her latest exercise release, Toned In 10, on Boxing Day.

The TV star was praised by fans on the social networking site for her appearance.

One wrote in the comments that she is “an inspiration”, while another added: “Wow, just wow.”

The fan wrote: “I really wish people would do their research – it takes a lot of dedication and LOADS and I mean LOADS of the right foods to gain this superb physique – absolutely amazing well done.”

The former Big Brother host, who celebrated her 50th birthday in October, recently announced that she is splitting from her husband of 17 years, Matthew Robertson.

McCall has two daughters, Holly and Tilly, and a son, Chester, with ex-Pet Rescue presenter Robertson, whom she wed in June 2000.