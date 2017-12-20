Crime writer on Man Booker Prize judging panel

Crime writer Val McDermid and philosopher Kwame Anthony Appiah are among the judges of next year’s Man Booker – when the prize celebrates its 50th anniversary.

Cultural critic Leo Robson, feminist writer and critic Jacqueline Rose and artist and graphic novelist Leanne Shapton complete the panel, chaired by Appiah.

Kwame Anthony Appiah (Man Booker)

Gaby Wood, literary director of the Booker Prize Foundation, said the members of the judging panel have a “stunningly broad range of tastes and enthusiasms”.

The Man Booker Prize is celebrating its 50th anniversary (Man Booker)

A longlist will be announced in July and the shortlist of six books in September.

The winner of the £50,000 prize will be revealed on October 16.