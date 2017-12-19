Mark Gatiss: I have been lobbying for a female Doctor for a long time

Sherlock star Mark Gatiss has hailed the appointment of Jodie Whittaker as the next Time Lord.

The actor and writer, who stars in the Doctor Who Christmas Day special, said he had wanted a female Doctor for while.

He told The One Show: “She’s a brilliant choice.

“I’ve been lobbying for a female Doctor Who for a very long time so it’s well overdue.

“I think she’s a brilliant choice and it’s very exciting to think where it may go next.”

Get an exciting sneak peek of the Twelfth Doctor's final adventure, Twice Upon a Time…#DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/XkWCyu9O1G — Doctor Who Official (@bbcdoctorwho) December 17, 2017

Gatiss has served as a writer on the sci-fi show and appears as The Captain in the festive special, Twice Upon A Time, which sees the Time Lord meet his former self and also marks Whittaker’s first appearance as Peter Capaldi’s replacement.

The Broadchurch actress will be seen at the culmination of the episode which is the last to be written by Gatiss’ Sherlock co-creator, Steven Moffat.

Gatiss said: “To be in the end of so many eras is just so fantastic.”

:: Twice Upon A Time airs on Christmas Day at 5.30pm on BBC1.