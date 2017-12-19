It’s a good day, says John Legend after Jesus Christ Superstar casting

John Legend has said it is a “good day” as he was unveiled as the leading cast member for a new live production of hit musical Jesus Christ Superstar.

Legend will play the title role of Jesus in the live special, due to air on NBC on Easter Sunday (April 1) next year, according to the US broadcaster’s Today show.

After West End legend Andrew Lloyd Webber tweeted that he was “thrilled” to have the Love Me Now star on board, Legend responded: “Just woke up to Andrew LLoyd Webber tweeting about me. It’s a good day.”

Just woke up to Andrew LLoyd Webber tweeting about me. It’s a good day. https://t.co/QfIivg1N8k — John Legend (@johnlegend) December 19, 2017

Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice, who created the original 1970 rock spectacular, will act as executive producers for the special performance, officially titled Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert.

An Academy Award-winning musician, Legend will also be joined in the cast by rocker Alice Cooper starring as King Herod.