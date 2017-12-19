Hailee Steinfeld: Pitch Perfect 3 is just farewell for now

Pitch Perfect star Hailee Steinfeld has said she is keen to do another film about the a capella singing group, even though the latest outing is billed as the last.

The singer and actress, who joined the franchise for the second film in the series, stars opposite Anna Kendrick and Rebel Wilson in Pitch Perfect 3, which has been touted as “the final tour” for the Barden Bellas.

On the back lot ✨ A post shared by hailee steinfeld (@haileesteinfeld) on Nov 4, 2017 at 1:43pm PDT

She told the Press Association: “I could imagine doing another film, I mean I would love to.

“I was such a huge fan of the first movie that to be a part of the second was like a dream.

“We are calling it the farewell, but I think it’s like farewell for now, so we will see what happens.”

She said: “The finale on this one was a bit challenging I would say, emotionally obviously.

Advertising

“We were given the honour of performing Freedom by George Michael and we could not have had a more perfect song that represented the moment in which it took place so it was an all around great moment.”

The film is released less than a year after the singer’s death at the age of 53 on Christmas Day 2016.

Pitch Perfect 3 is released in UK cinemas on December 20.