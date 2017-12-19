First Ocean’s 8 trailer hints George Clooney’s character is dead

The first trailer for the all-female follow up to the Ocean’s Eleven films hints that George Clooney’s character is dead.

In the first footage from the highly anticipated heist adventure, Debbie Ocean (Sandra Bullock) sits in front of a memorial plaque for her estranged brother Danny (Clooney), which shows a date of death in 2018.

In a throwback to the first of three Ocean’s films, the trailer opens with Bullock’s character at a parole hearing.

Ocean’s Eleven also begins with Clooney making his case for release from prison.

In the trailer Bullock can be seen recruiting other women, including Cate Blanchett, Rihanna, Helena Bonham-Carter, Mindy Kaling, and Sarah Paulson to help her pull of a jewellery heist at the Met Ball.

Meet the new guys. #Oceans8 in cinemas June 2018. pic.twitter.com/r3nanY6ycH — Warner Bros. UK (@WarnerBrosUK) December 14, 2017

She reveals her plan is to steal a 100 million dollar necklace from the neck of a celebrity played by Anne Hathaway.

Kaling plays a jeweller, Rihanna a hacker and Paulson a mother who has given up her life of crime before she is convinced to join the heist by Bullock.

The trailer also features a brief appearance from James Corden, who asks Bullock if every member of the Ocean family is like her.

Ocean’s 8 is due for UK release on June 22 2018