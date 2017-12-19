EastEnders’ Ted Reilly will miss ‘amazing’ cast as he leaves show

EastEnders star Ted Reilly has said he will miss his “amazing” co-stars after announcing his plans to leave the soap.

The actor, 26, first arrived in Albert Square as Johnny Carter last year, stepping into the shoes of previous actor Sam Strike and winning viewers’ hearts with his romance with Ben Mitchell.

In a moving Twitter post, he told his fans that it had been a “really tough” but necessary decision.

He wrote: “Thank you for all your lovely messages regarding EE! It was a really tough decision to leave, but at this stage in my career it’s very important to keep being challenged & experience new things!

“I’ll miss the amazing people on the square especially my Carter clan!”

After being written out of the BBC One show, Reilly has now stopped filming and his exit will be aired early in the new year.

The broadcaster said in a statement: “We can confirm Ted has finished filming with EastEnders and wish him all the best for the future.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Reilly shared the news of his upcoming project Heretic Voices, where he will join a cast of actors bringing brand new plays to the stage at London’s Arcola Theatre.

His departure comes after a dramatic year for the young Carter family member, who faced a brush with death in September during bloody scenes that saw him shot by Ted Murray before being caught up in an ambulance collision.