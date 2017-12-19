EastEnders fans confused by ‘lesbian tea’ remark

EastEnders fans were left confused by the show’s Mick Carter on Tuesday evening after he referred to “lesbian tea”.

The character, played by Danny Dyer, told wife Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) to drink the mysterious beverage during the latest episode of the BBC One soap.

He said: “You can have a nice lesbian tea, sort your nut out,” as she stressed about moving.

On Twitter, viewers reacted with confusion over the remark, which is thought to mean any non-traditional tea such as fruit-infused tea.

Erm, sorry, did Danny Dyer just say ‘you can have a lesbian tea’? — Laura Charman (@LauraCharman) December 19, 2017

@Bmumbag wrote: “Pretty sure Danny Dyer’s character on Eastenders just told someone to chill out and have a ‘lesbian tea’.”

Advertising

@serendipityway tweeted: “Can someone please explain to me what a lesbian tea is ??”

@Alfie_tennant posted: “Sat watching Eastenders and wondering what ‘lesbian tea’ is?”

@LauraCharman wrote: “Erm, sorry, did Danny Dyer just say ‘you can have a lesbian tea’?”

Advertising

@Lilymac89 tweeted: “Um…what in the hell is Lesbian tea?”

Thankfully, one Twitter user was willing to clear up confusion.

@MatthewJHorn wrote: “For anyone vaguely interested, Urban Dictionary defines ‘lesbian tea’ as the fruit infusion teas you can get from all good retailers.”