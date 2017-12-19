Bake Off stars recreate East 17’s Stay Another Day music video

The stars of The Great British Bake Off have recreated a classic Christmas music video to promote the programme’s seasonal specials.

Prue Leith, Paul Hollywood, Sandi Toksvig and Noel Fielding lip sync along to East 17’s Christmas number one Stay Another Day while wearing white fur-lined parkas and dancing for the cameras.

THIS is the kind of dream you have when you eat cheese just before going to bed. #GBBO does East 17. https://t.co/WXMnR0iQaq — Channel 4 Press (@C4Press) December 19, 2017

As the camera pans across the four famous faces at the beginning of the Channel 4 promo clip, only the top of Toksvig’s head is visible, to draw attention to her diminutive stature.

She later dons sunglasses in tribute to the look adopted by band member Terry Coldwell in the 1994 video, while Fielding wafts a white sheet around.

Series favourites Selasi Gbormittah and Val Stones will return to the tent when the show is back on Channel 4 for two festive episodes.

Each episode will see four former contestants return to go head-to-head for the Star Baker crown.

The pair will appear in The Great Christmas Bake Off alongside fellow previous contestants Paul Jagger, 51, a prison governor from series six who is best remembered for his detailed lion bread, and Beca Lyne-Pirkis, 35, from series four.

Val Stones, Paul Jagger, Beca Lyne-Pirkis and Selasi Gbormittah (Channel 4)