YouTube Red drops Morgan Spurlock’s Super Size Me 2 after harassment confession

Morgan Spurlock’s Super Size Me sequel has been dropped by YouTube Red after the documentary filmmaker confessed to being “part of the problem” in a blog post detailing past sexual harassment and infidelity.

In a lengthy post, shared from his Twitter account, Spurlock recounted a sexual encounter from his college days which he said he thought was consensual, but said that the woman believed it was rape.

He also said he paid a settlement to a woman who worked at his office whom he would call “hot pants” or “sex pants”.

I am Part of the Problem Read: https://t.co/MfRAtm3fcv — Morgan Spurlock (@MorganSpurlock) December 14, 2017

Super Size Me 2 Holy Chicken! is the follow-up to Spurlock’s first Oscar-nominated documentary film which followed the director as he ate only McDonald’s for 30 days.

The sequel sees Spurlock open his own fast food restaurant, with YouTube’s streaming subscription service purchasing the film’s distribution rights for a reported 3.5 million US dollars (£2.6 million).

But following Spurlock’s post, YouTube said it would no longer distribute the film.

A spokesman said: “We feel for all of the women impacted by the recent statements made by Morgan Spurlock. In light of this situation, we have decided not to distribute Super Size Me 2 on YouTube Red.”

In the post, Spurlock, who is also known for directing One Direction documentary film This Is Us, repeatedly wrote that he is “part of the problem” and added that “we all are”.

He said: “But I am also part of the solution. By recognising and openly admitting what I’ve done to further this terrible situation, I hope to empower the change within myself. We should all find the courage to admit we’re at fault.

“More than anything, I’m hopeful that I can start to rebuild the trust and the respect of those I love most. I’m not sure I deserve it, but I will work every day to earn it back.

“I will do better. I will be better. I believe we all can.”

Spurlock later tweeted that he was “seeking help” when asked on Twitter about not mentioning so in his initial post, and it was later announced he would step down from Warrior Poets, the production company he co-founded.

On Friday, it was confirmed plans for Super Size Me to premiere at the Sundance Film Festival had been scrapped.

Warrior Poets’ remaining partners, Jeremy Chilnick and Matthew Galkin, said “this is not the appropriate time” for the film to premiere, according to the Associated Press.