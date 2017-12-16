Take a look at Joe McFadden’s Strictly Come Dancing highlights

Joe McFadden and Katya Jones have been crowned Strictly Come Dancing champions 2017.

Here we take a look at their highlights on the show’s 15th series.

1. Quickstep

Despite being one of the favourites to win the show, McFadden only topped the scoreboard once, with Debbie McGee and Alexandra Burke taking it in turns to share the limelight. But what a week it was – the Holby City star scored 38 points for his 1920s quickstep.

2. Shirley Ballas wanting to give him an 11

Judge Shirley Ballas told BBC Breakfast after his “outstanding” performance: “Joe was off the chart this week … I haven’t seen a paso doble like that for many years … I’d have given him an 11 if there was an 11, that’s how good he was.”

3. A successful semi-final Argentine Tango

4. At least one fellow contestant put money on his victory

The Rev Richard Coles, who crashed out early in the series, put a £50 bet on McFadden winning the series. He told the Press Association: “I love Joe, he’s a lovely guy and he’s just brilliant. He gets better and better … I actually put 50 quid on Joe but I can’t remember the odds.”

5. They were never in the bottom two

The pair breezed through the competition without facing the dance-off. While fellow finalists Alexandra Burke, Debbie McGee and Gemma Atkinson had all danced for their Strictly lives at least once, McFadden and Jones avoided the red light of doom.

6. The toy soldier charleston.