Strictly stars happy for BBC to keep voting figures private as they prepare for finale

Strictly Come Dancing finalist Debbie McGee has revealed she agrees with the BBC’s policy on not releasing voting figures for the hit show.

The radio presenter and former magician’s assistant will take to the dancefloor alongside fellow celebrity finalists Gemma Atkinson, Alexandra Burke and Joe McFadden on Saturday night.

All four of the finalists said they were happy for the percentages each couple had received in the public vote not to be released, with McGee saying it may leave some contestants “upset”.

“I don’t see why we need to know as long as you know you get through,” she added.

Holby City actor McFadden echoed her comments, adding: “It’s sort of irrelevant.

“The important thing is that you’re still here, it doesn’t really matter about numbers.”

“But if one celeb gets 13 million votes and another gets two votes, it might not go down well,” he added.

A BBC spokeswoman said: “Releasing voting figures could affect the way that people vote and also have an impact on the participants.

“We therefore do not disclose the exact voting figures.”

All four celebrities and their professional dance partners will take to the floor three times each on Saturday night’s grand final in a bid to win the show’s 15th series and the prized glitterball trophy.

Each couple will perform a dance picked by their judges, a previous routine of their choice and a brand new showdance.

Burke and Gorka Marquez will dance an American Smooth to Wouldn’t It Be Lovely from My Fair Lady and showdance to Ethel Merman’s There’s No Business Like Showbusiness.

McFadden and Katya Jones will Viennese Waltz to Somewhere My Love from Dr Zhivago and showdance to Hall and Oates’ You Make My Dreams.

The couples’ own choice of dance is being kept a surprise until the live show.

:: Strictly Come Dancing’s grand final airs at 6.30pm on BBC One.