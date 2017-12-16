Strictly finalists choose their favourite dances of the series

Alexandra Burke has listed a tango by fellow finalist Gemma Atkinson as her favourite routine on this series of Strictly Come Dancing.

The former X Factor winner said it made her see the soap star in a totally different way.

Describing the dance as “out of this world” she told the actress: “I saw you in such a different light.

“It was so fierce, so powerful, and I remember standing there watching and going: ‘Oh my god, Gemma you are insane’. ”

Each finalist in the dancing competition has named their favourite routine of the series.

Atkinson chose a paso doble by Burke as her favourite dance of the series, saying: “I thought it was amazing. And because it was so early on in the competition, the nerves would have been even higher.

“And I thought the choreography was great too and I thought you nailed it.”

Advertising

Joe McFadden chose Debbie McGee’s Frankenstein-themed charleston as the performance he enjoyed the most.

He said: “She had the little black bob on, it was iconic, it was amazing.

“That was my favourite dance.”

Advertising

McGee picked McFadden’s own charleston in which he and professional partner Katya Jones dressed up as toy soldiers.

She said: “It was just so different and really good fun and the choreography was sensational as always from Katya.

Very excited to be dancing to one of my favourite songs on #strictly this week. The brilliant ‘One’ by @U2 and @maryjblige ? pic.twitter.com/whCEC24BOc — Joe McFadden (@mrjoemcfadden) November 9, 2017

“It just had everything it was so entertaining. I would have given it a 10, definitely.”

The Strictly Come Dancing final is on BBC One on Saturday at 6.30pm.