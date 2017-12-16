Strictly Come Dancing’s class of 2017 say goodbye with tribute group dance

Strictly Come Dancing’s class of 2017 returned to the dancefloor on Saturday night as they waved goodbye to the latest series.

The 11 celebrities who missed out on a place in the grand final wowed fans with a reflective group dance that paid tribute to the last 13 weeks of competition.

Each star, starting with actress Chizzy Akudolu, made an appearance in the order they were voted off.

Richard Coles (Guy Levy/BBC)

But viewers were particularly delighted by the return of Aston Merrygold, who had been widely tipped to win the competition before a shock early exit.

@MollieKing You were absolutely amazing in the group dance, Mollie. They gave you another chance to shine and you grabbed it with both hands. Have fun at the wrap party! — Jonathan Marshall (@JonMMarshall) December 16, 2017

@Asanderson197 tweeted: “When the eliminated competitors in the #StrictlyFinal did their group #dance, #AstonMerrgold’s high-octane #performance of difficult moves showed he was #voted out too early & should have been in the final, & possibly won.”

@MortimerKim wrote: “BEST #StrictlyComeDancing Final ever . Loved the celeb group dance.”

Final #Strictly group dance was such a joy! Makes your cheeks ache from grinning, what a series!! ????? #StrictlyComeDancing2017 — Shona Marsh (@shona_marsh23) December 16, 2017

@Georgenewsome_ posted: “Also, watching the group dance made me realise how Aston & Chizzy should’ve neverrrrrr went out that early!!”

@MotionAbbie tweeted: “So lovely to see @AstonMerrygold & @JManrara on strictly again, was an amazing group dance.”

Holby City actor Joe McFadden was named winner of the series alongside partner Katya Jones, beating finalists Alexandra Burke, Gemma Atkinson and Debbie McGee.