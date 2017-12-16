Politicians and celebrities flock to congratulate Strictly winner Joe McFadden

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and Prime Minister Theresa May have joined celebrities in congratulating former Holby City star Joe McFadden on winning Strictly Come Dancing.

Claudia Winkleman (left) and Tess Daly (right) present Katya Jones and Joe McFadden with the glitterball trophy after they won the final of the BBC 1 show Strictly Come Dancing (BBC/PA)

She wrote: “It’s been fantastic watching the talented #Strictly stars over the past few weeks – congratulations to @mrjoemcfadden, commiserations to my constituent @thedebbiemcgee! #StrictlyFinal”.

It's been fantastic watching the talented #Strictly stars over the past few weeks – congratulations to @mrjoemcfadden, commiserations to my constituent @thedebbiemcgee! #StrictlyFinal — Theresa May (@theresa_may) December 16, 2017

Ms Sturgeon also expressed her joy at McFadden’s victory, tweeting: “Brilliant! Well done to the lovely @mrjoemcfadden – well deserved @bbcstrictly champion”.

Brilliant! Well done to the lovely @mrjoemcfadden – well deserved @bbcstrictly champion. ? — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) December 16, 2017

Former politician and one of last year’s Strictly Come Dancing contestants, Ed Balls, said the couple were worthy champions.

Last year Balls was partnered with this year’s winning professional dancer, Katya Jones.

He tweeted: “I said last year that @Mrs_katjones is a genius and would go on to be a Knock-Out Strictly Superstar – And here we are! Huge congratulations to Katya and the brilliant @mrjoemcfadden – such worthy @bbcstrictly Champions! I’m so pleased for Joe and so so proud of Katya !”

I said last year that @Mrs_katjones is a genius and would go on to be a Knock-Out Strictly Superstar – And here we are! Huge congratulations to Katya and the brilliant @mrjoemcfadden – such worthy @bbcstrictly Champions! I’m so pleased for Joe and so so proud of Katya ! ? — Ed Balls (@edballs) December 16, 2017

Last year’s winner Ore Oduba also congratulated the winning pair, describing the final as “amazing”.

Congrarulations @mrjoemcfadden and @Mrs_katjones STRICTLY CHAMPIONS!!!!!! ?so happy for you two, it's ALL YOURS!!! What an amazing final @bbcstrictly — Ore Oduba (@OreOduba) December 16, 2017

Strictly’s head judge Shirley Ballas said it was a “deserved” win as she tweeted a photograph of herself alongside them, writing: “So deserved! Massive congratulations to @mrjoemcfadden and @Mrs_katjones @bbcstrictly 2017 winners! ?? #Strictly.”

The Reverend Richard Coles, who was one of this year’s celebrity contestants on Strictly, said he had the pair down as winner’s from day one.

I know it’s annoying when people say this but I had Joe and Katia to win from day one #Strictly pic.twitter.com/KJDV0jX3ez — Richard Coles (@RevRichardColes) December 16, 2017

He tweeted: “I know it’s annoying when people say this but I had Joe and Katia to win from day one #Strictly”.

McFadden and Jones beat the three other couples competing in the final to be named this year’s winners.