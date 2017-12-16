Menu

Joe McFadden crowned Strictly Come Dancing champion

Showbiz | Published:

Joe McFadden has won Strictly Come Dancing (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

Actor Joe McFadden has been crowned winner of Strictly Come Dancing 2017, making him the oldest champion in the show’s history.

The Holby City star and partner Katya Jones came out top of a public vote in Saturday-night’s final after 13 weeks of competition.

McFadden, 42, beat off competition from fellow finalists Alexandra Burke, Debbie McGee and Gemma Atkinson to claim the glitterball trophy.

He and Jones were held aloft by the show’s dancers and celebrities on the Strictly dance floor after their win.

He hugged partner Jones and said it was “completely surreal”.

Joe McFadden
Joe McFadden (Guy Levy/BBC)

He called Jones an “amazing woman”, adding “thank you for sticking with me and persevering”.

The winner is announced
The winner is announced (Guy Levy/BBC)

At 42, McFadden is the oldest winner since the series started in 2004.

