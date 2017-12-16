Debbie McGee says Strictly showdance will be a ‘nice swansong’

Debbie McGee has promised that her final dance on Strictly Come Dancing will be “a very nice swansong” to her journey on the show.

All four finalists will perform a showdance during the live final of the competition.

McGee said: “I wasn’t very well so some of the lifts we have only done a couple of times.

“But what’s so beautiful about this dance is when we did Memories from Cats it was quite emotive and that’s the reaction we’ve got from the public.

“This dance is along that but it’s also very emotional. And so I think as a last dance it’s very nice swansong, shall I say?”

Her partner Giovanni Pernice said the routine would also show off McGee’s flexibility, saying: “(There will be) more lifts just because we didn’t do a lot during the series. And some splits, why not? And then a kick.”

Alexandra Burke added that her showdance has her “leaping across the dance floor the whole time”.

She added: “I love it. I prefer the upbeat dances and that’s what I’ve discovered.”

BABE!!! So excited!!! Can’t wait for the weekend. Xxxx https://t.co/MgprGtb32s — Alexandra Burke (@alexandramusic) December 14, 2017

Her partner Gorka Marquez added: “Ours is a Hollywood glamorous old school movie.

“Trying to bring back her favourite moments from the show into something fun, quick, fast and a lot of tricks.”

Aljaz Skorjanec, the professional partner of Gemma Atkinson said their routine would pay tribute to their whole Strictly story.

He said it will show “how much Gemma has improved when it goes from the confidence and her being a really strong woman from day one but now being a strong woman while she’s dancing.

“It’s a great track and I’ve been wanting to do it for a while, and to do it now for the showdance, it suits Gemma really well in rehearsals.

“I know it’s going to be incredible on the night. It’s our last new dance we’re going to perform on Strictly so it’s all very, very, very emotional.”

Katya Jones, the partner of Joe McFadden, revealed their routine will be “very Christmassy”.

She said: “We’ve gone with a big story and there’s a slow dance, there’s fast dancing, he’s got a solo. Lots of surprises.”

The Strictly Come Dancing final is on BBC1 at 6.30pm on Saturday.