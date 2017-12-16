Bruno Toniolo takes a tumble during Strictly Come Dancing final

Strictly Come Dancing judge Bruno Tonioli was in danger of stealing the thunder during Saturday-night’s final as he took a tumble.

As Gemma Atkinson and partner Aljaz Skorjanec listened to feedback from Craig Revel Horwood, Tonioli was seen falling out of his chair on to the studio floor.

Revel Horwood had been praising the couple, telling them their final dance, an American smooth they initially performed in Blackpool, was “classy, elegant, everything Blackpool is not”.

Tonioli promptly tumbled out of his chair – although it was unclear if he was shocked by his fellow judge’s comments or just slipped by accident.

It is not the first time the 62-year-old has fallen from his chair – he did the same in 2013 as he laughed at ex-judge Len Goodman’s joke.

Earlier in this series, Revel Horwood almost fell from his own stool as he impersonated Tonioli.

Viewers on Twitter enjoyed Saturday’s slip, labelling the Italian judge the “life and soul” of the Strictly team.

Advertising

@K45463 posted: “you are Strictly great every season with your gyrations, falling off your chair, your enthusiasm and the things you say

Never change Bruno you cheekie chappie.”

Love @BrunoTonioli he’s the life & soul of the party ✨ Champers or Sherry he’s a laugh a minute! #StrictlyFinal — jane kleimunt ? (@janekleimunt) December 16, 2017

@Slinehan1 tweeted: “I love Bruno. It wouldn’t be #Strictly if he didn’t fall off his chair at some point.”

Bruno………WTF are you doing, one minute siting on a chair…..#StrictlyFinal Next minute upside down in the audience ? — DoubleTeapot (@LegB4Cricket) December 16, 2017

Advertising

@Elmiles_ wrote: “Honestly, I’m kind of devastated that it’s the Strictly final because NO MORE BRUNO FOR A WHOLE YEAR. Seriously. @BrunoTonioli falling off his chair just made my night. What a man.”

@JaneKleimunt tweeted: “Love @BrunoTonioli he’s the life & soul of the party. Champers or Sherry he’s a laugh a minute!”

Following his fall Tonioli offered a summary of the series and labelled all this year’s finalists incredible.