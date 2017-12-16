Alexandra Burke tops Strictly leaderboard as finalists take on final dance

Alexandra Burke topped the Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard as the finalists prepared to perform their final dance of the evening.

The singer and partner Gorka Marquez scored full marks for their American smooth to Wouldn’t It Be Loverly from My Fair Lady and a near-perfect 39 for their showdance to There’s No Business Like Show Business by Ethel Merman.

The showdance was described as “pure showbiz” by judge Bruno Tonioli while Craig Revel Horwood labelled it “brilliant”.

(Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

McFadden’s showdance to You Make My Dreams by Hall & Oates picked up 39 points from the judges, who are scoring just for guidance, while McGee’s balletic approach to her own freestyle earned 38 points.

Both celebrities had collected 39 for their initial dances.

Darcey Bussell said former Holby City star McFadden had become “one snappy mover” while Shirley Ballas applauded the couple, saying she was sure everyone wanted a part of their “magical magnificence”.

In fourth place was actress Gemma Atkinson and partner Aljaz Skorjanec, who earned 38 points for their paso doble to Viva La Vida by Coldplay and a further 37 points for their showdance, which Revel Horwood said he “liked but didn’t love”.

Head judge Ballas said she disagreed with Revel Horwood’s comments, saying emphatically “I was impressed”.

The judges’ scores during the final are only used as guidance, with the winner being voted for by a public vote.