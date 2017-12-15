Viewers aghast as BBC Breakfast shows sex toy in clip during Stormzy interview

BBC Breakfast viewers were left stunned when a large sex toy was aired during an interview with rapper Stormzy.

The grime artist appeared on the morning programme to speak about his new music video Blinded By Your Grace Pt. 2 and, during the chat, a clip of him performing at Glastonbury Festival was aired.

As the camera panned over the crowd, it spent a few seconds focusing on a festival reveller waving a black rubber sex toy about in the air while sat on the shoulders of a friend.

The clip, which aired at 9.08am, appeared to go unnoticed by the BBC Breakfast hosts and Stormzy, but viewers took to Twitter to share their amusement over the unlikely addition to the early morning broadcast.

@bbcbreakfast you just showed a very large "appendage" being waved around by a guy on live tv during the Stormzy segment… — Martin Steele (@nitrameleets) December 15, 2017

Maybe a quick check of the clips being used while interviewing on #bbcbreakfast wouldn't go amiss? ??? #STORMZY pic.twitter.com/P0O1yJXcIw — J?❤️? (@Ms_Jane_B) December 15, 2017

Nearly choked on my breakfast watching #stormzy on @BBCBreakfast #dildogate ? Wouldn't want to have to explain that to kids watching!! — catsrock (@wealllovepud) December 15, 2017

All the footage of @Stormzy at Glastonbury @BBCBreakfast could choose and they went for the policeman waving the 12” dildo about ?? pic.twitter.com/OBCLNwGBHP — Nick Austwick (@nickaustwick) December 15, 2017

Hugely enjoying BBC Breakfast introducing Stormzy's interview with a clip of his Glasto performance… Including an audience member waving an enormous black dildo ? #oops — Laura Likes Birds (@FlyingSpoonbill) December 15, 2017

“Ha ha, can only imagine if any kids seen the @BBCBreakfast mum/dad what’s that guy shaking in the crowd?” one viewer said.

The BBC and Stormzy’s representatives have been contacted for comment.