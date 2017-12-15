Rylan Clark-Neal announces hiatus from This Morning

Rylan Clark-Neal has announced he is taking an extended break from his hosting duties on This Morning, much to the disappointment of viewers.

The former X Factor star, who appears as the resident showbiz reporter on the ITV show, shared his news live on Friday’s programme.

Speaking to presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, he said: “I’ve not really said anything, but after Christmas I’m going to be be going away for a bit.”

Thank you for all your lovely messages . I’m sure I’ll be back soon see you next week xxxx @thismorning ❤️ — Rylan Clark-Neal (@Rylan) December 15, 2017

Willoughby said: “I feel like you’re our child who is going off travelling to go and explore new things.”

Clark-Neal replied: “It’s definitely not goodbye but I’m going to be taking a little bit of a break in the New Year.”

He did not share his reason for taking a hiatus from the programme, nor did he say when he might return to the role.

Fans of the TV star took to Twitter to share their sadness over his departure.

No!! @Rylan why are you leaving @thismorning that sounded like you are not coming back!! I’m really sad to see u go! 🙁 show biz will never be the same? #ThisMorning — Hayley (@hayley13lc) December 15, 2017

“No!! @Rylan why are you leaving @thismorning that sounded like you are not coming back!!” one wrote.

“I’m really sad to see u go! 🙁 show biz will never be the same? #ThisMorning.”

What!!!! @Rylan is leaving @thismorning temporarily in the New Year, Over the last few years I have really warmed to him #gutted #ThisMorning #Cantwaittoseeyouback — Christopher Wood (@ChrisJW1987) December 15, 2017

Another said: “What!!!! @Rylan is leaving @thismorning temporarily in the New Year, Over the last few years I have really warmed to him #gutted #ThisMorning #Cantwaittoseeyouback.”

Noooooo! I Love Ryland. ☹ Wishing you the best Rylan for your little sabbatical. ✌ #ThisMorning — ??? Emma ??? (@TeamTyrion30) December 15, 2017

One viewer said they were “wishing you the best Rylan for your little sabbatical”.

@Rylan best of luck, hope your not away too long as your a great addition to the #ThisMorning team!! @thismorning — Lucas williamson ❗️ (@007claw) December 15, 2017

“@Rylan best of luck, hope your not away too long as your a great addition to the #ThisMorning team!! @thismorning,” another wrote.

Clark-Neal later confirmed he would be on the show next week before he makes his exit and thanked people for their response.

He tweeted: “Thank you for all your lovely messages. I’m sure I’ll be back soon see you next week xxxx @thismorning.”

Clark-Neal has been a regular face on This Morning as the entertainment reporter since 2014 and he also sometimes stands in as a presenter for the full show.

He rose to fame after appearing on The X Factor in 2012 and has since gone on to score a number of other presenting roles, including on The Xtra Factor and Big Brother’s Bit On The Side.