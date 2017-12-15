Advertising
Mark Gatiss: We were all in tears for Peter Capaldi’s last Doctor Who
The episode is also the last for showrunner Steven Moffat.
Mark Gatiss has said tears were shed when Peter Capaldi filmed his last episode of Doctor Who.
The actor, who has served as a writer on the sci-fi show and created Sherlock with Doctor Who showrunner Steven Moffat, will star as The Captain in the Time Lord’s upcoming Christmas special.
Gatiss told ITV’s Lorraine: “Earlier this year Steven said to me, ‘Will you keep the summer free because I’ve written a part for you in Peter’s last story and I want you to be there when I go’.
“We were all in tears. It was the screening the other night and we were all in tears, I’m afraid. It’s happy/sad.”
However, of the first female Doctor, Gatiss said: “It’s fantastic. What I love about this, I love the costume – I call it ‘Godspell chic’.
“And I don’t know anything about it which is a position I’ve not been in since 2004. Yes (it’s strange) but it’s nice.”
Gatiss, who is well known for starring in Sherlock as Mycroft Holmes, as well as writing it, also said he does not know if there will be more episodes of the detective drama.
He told the programme: “We deliberately left it in a sort of happy place where we could go back. We have no plans at the moment. Steven and I are going to do Dracula.
“I don’t know yet (if I’ll be in it). The part I’d like is obviously Renfield, the mad man. That’s the best part. We’ll see.”
